Kyle Kuzma's Washington Wizards take the court versus the Philadelphia 76ers at 7:00 PM ET on Monday.

Kuzma totaled 17 points in his previous game, which ended in a 124-97 loss against the Nets.

Below, we dig into Kuzma's stats and trends to help you find the most appealing prop bets.

Kyle Kuzma Prop Bets vs. the 76ers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 21.5 22.9 21.8 Rebounds 5.5 5.8 5.4 Assists 4.5 4.6 6.4 PRA -- 33.3 33.6 PR -- 28.7 27.2 3PM 2.5 2.2 2.1



Kyle Kuzma Insights vs. the 76ers

This season, he's put up 20.9% of the Wizards' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 19.0 per contest.

This season, he's accounted for 18.9% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 2.2 per game.

Kuzma's Wizards average 105.6 possessions per game, which ranks 12th among NBA teams, while the 76ers have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 20th with 102.5 possessions per contest.

On defense, the 76ers have conceded 113.8 points per game, which is 18th-best in the league.

On the boards, the 76ers have given up 42.2 rebounds per game, which puts them fifth in the league.

The 76ers allow 27.1 assists per contest, 22nd-ranked in the NBA.

Looking at 3-pointers, the 76ers are 13th in the league, conceding 12.2 makes per game.

Kyle Kuzma vs. the 76ers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/6/2023 34 16 3 7 2 1 0 11/6/2023 30 28 6 4 4 1 0

