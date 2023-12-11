Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Loudoun County Today - December 11
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 5:32 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
If you reside in Loudoun County, Virginia and try to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we provide all the info you need for how to watch the games today.
Loudoun County, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Dominion High School at Liberty High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on December 11
- Location: Bealeton, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
John Champe High School at Potomac Falls High School
- Game Time: 5:45 PM ET on December 11
- Location: Potomac Falls, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Trinity Christian School at Park View High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 11
- Location: Sterling, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Independence High School - Ashburn at Loudoun County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 11
- Location: Leesburg, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Yorktown High School at Broad Run High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 11
- Location: Ashburn, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Woodgrove High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 11
- Location: Purcellville, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Rock Ridge High School at Unity Reed High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 11
- Location: Manassas, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Independence High School - Ashburn at Buckeye Union High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on December 11
- Location: Buckeye, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
