How to Watch Packers vs. Giants Monday Night Football on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 14
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 2:57 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The Green Bay Packers (6-6) take a three-game winning streak into a matchup against the New York Giants (4-8) on Monday, December 11, 2023 at MetLife Stadium.
We give more details below, including how to watch this matchup on Fubo.
How to Watch Packers vs. Giants
- When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET
- Where: MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey
- TV: ABC
- Live Stream on Fubo: Start your free trial today!
Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a 7-day free trial to Fubo!
Packers vs. Giants Insights
- The Packers score just 2.8 fewer points per game (21.5) than the Giants surrender (24.3).
- New York averages 13.3 points per game, seven fewer than Green Bay allows (20.3).
- The Packers average 34.7 fewer yards per game (329.6), than the Giants give up per outing (364.3).
- New York collects 81.3 fewer yards per game (258.7) than Green Bay gives up per outing (340).
- This season, the Packers rush for 31.2 fewer yards per game (104.9) than the Giants allow per contest (136.1).
- This season New York racks up 107.1 rushing yards per game, 29.2 fewer than Green Bay allows (136.3).
- The Packers have 12 giveaways this season, while the Giants have 19 takeaways.
- New York has turned the ball over one more time (14 total) than Green Bay has forced a turnover (13) this season.
Packers Away Performance
- The Packers score 23.3 points per game away from home (1.8 more than overall), and concede 21 in road games (0.7 more than overall).
- The Packers pick up fewer yards away from home (324.2 per game) than they do overall (329.6), and concede more (360.5 per game) than overall (340).
- The Packers accumulate 108 rushing yards per game in road games (3.1 more than overall), and concede 153.2 in road games (16.9 more than overall).
- On the road, the Packers convert more third downs (44.9%) than they do overall (44%). They also allow opponents to convert on fewer third downs away from home (37%) than overall (41.4%).
Watch the NFL and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial of Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Packers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|11/19/2023
|Los Angeles
|W 23-20
|FOX
|11/23/2023
|at Detroit
|W 29-22
|FOX
|12/3/2023
|Kansas City
|W 27-19
|NBC
|12/11/2023
|at New York
|-
|ABC
|12/17/2023
|Tampa Bay
|-
|FOX
|12/24/2023
|at Carolina
|-
|FOX
|12/31/2023
|at Minnesota
|-
|NBC
Giants Home Performance
- The Giants score 7.4 points per game at home (5.9 fewer than overall) and allow 18.2 at home (6.1 fewer than overall).
- At home, the Giants accumulate fewer yards (237.8 per game) than they do overall (258.7). But they also concede fewer at home (270.6) than overall (364.3).
- New York accumulates fewer passing yards at home (120.4 per game) than it does overall (151.6), but it also concedes fewer at home (165.8 per game) than overall (228.3).
- The Giants accumulate 117.4 rushing yards per game at home (10.3 more than overall), and give up 104.8 at home (31.3 fewer than overall).
- The Giants convert fewer third downs at home (27.5%) than they do overall (30.9%), but also allow opponents to convert on fewer third downs at home (23.2%) than overall (35.1%).
Giants Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|11/12/2023
|at Dallas
|L 49-17
|FOX
|11/19/2023
|at Washington
|W 31-19
|FOX
|11/26/2023
|New England
|W 10-7
|FOX
|12/11/2023
|Green Bay
|-
|ABC
|12/17/2023
|at New Orleans
|-
|FOX
|12/25/2023
|at Philadelphia
|-
|FOX
|12/31/2023
|Los Angeles
|-
|FOX
Regional restrictions may apply, check the Fubo website for full details about what is offered in your area.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.