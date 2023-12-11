Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Petersburg Today - December 11
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
High school basketball competition in Petersburg, Virginia is happening today, and info on these games is available here, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Petersburg, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Charles City High School at Appomattox Regional Governor's School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 11
- Location: Petersburg, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.