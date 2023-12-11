The VCU Rams (8-1) welcome in the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens (4-4) after winning five straight home games. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, December 11, 2023.

VCU Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, December 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Henrico Sports & Events Center in Glen Allen, Virginia

Henrico Sports & Events Center in Glen Allen, Virginia TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

VCU vs. Delaware Scoring Comparison

The Fightin' Blue Hens score 21 more points per game (71) than the Rams give up to opponents (50).

Delaware is 4-4 when it scores more than 50 points.

VCU has an 8-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 71 points.

The 63.9 points per game the Rams put up are the same as the Fightin' Blue Hens give up.

When VCU puts up more than 67.8 points, it is 4-0.

Delaware has a 3-1 record when giving up fewer than 63.9 points.

This year the Rams are shooting 40.4% from the field, only 1% higher than Fightin' Blue Hens concede.

The Fightin' Blue Hens' 43.6 shooting percentage from the field is 7.8 higher than the Rams have given up.

VCU Leaders

Sarah Te-Biasu: 13.4 PTS, 1.3 STL, 36.6 FG%, 32.7 3PT% (16-for-49)

13.4 PTS, 1.3 STL, 36.6 FG%, 32.7 3PT% (16-for-49) Timaya Lewis-Eutsey: 12.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 50.7 FG%

12.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 50.7 FG% Mary-Anna Asare: 11.4 PTS, 1.7 STL, 42.5 FG%, 45.8 3PT% (11-for-24)

11.4 PTS, 1.7 STL, 42.5 FG%, 45.8 3PT% (11-for-24) Mykel Parham: 5 PTS, 8.6 REB, 32.5 FG%

5 PTS, 8.6 REB, 32.5 FG% Jennifer Ezeh: 5.7 PTS, 51.5 FG%

VCU Schedule