Wizards vs. 76ers: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 11
On Monday, December 11, 2023 at Wells Fargo Center, the Washington Wizards (3-18) will be trying to halt a four-game losing streak when hitting the road against the Philadelphia 76ers (14-7). It airs at 7:00 PM ET on NBCS-PH and MNMT.
In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Wizards vs. 76ers matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Wizards vs. 76ers Game Info
- Date: Monday, December 11, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-PH and MNMT
- Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Venue: Wells Fargo Center
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Wizards vs. 76ers Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|76ers Moneyline
|Wizards Moneyline
|BetMGM
|76ers (-12.5)
|242.5
|-900
|+600
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
|FanDuel
|76ers (-12)
|243.5
|-667
|+490
|Bet on this game at FanDuel
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Wizards vs 76ers Additional Info
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Wizards vs. 76ers Betting Trends
- The 76ers outscore opponents by 7.1 points per game (scoring 120.9 points per game to rank fourth in the league while giving up 113.8 per outing to rank 18th in the NBA) and have a +149 scoring differential overall.
- The Wizards have a -190 scoring differential, falling short by 9.0 points per game. They're putting up 116.3 points per game, 10th in the league, and are giving up 125.3 per contest to rank 30th in the NBA.
- These teams rack up a combined 237.2 points per game, 5.3 fewer points than this matchup's point total.
- These teams give up a combined 239.1 points per game, 3.4 fewer points than this matchup's over/under.
- Philadelphia has won 14 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover seven times.
- Washington is 10-11-0 ATS this season.
Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Wizards and 76ers NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Wizards
|+100000
|+50000
|-
|76ers
|+1400
|+600
|-
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.