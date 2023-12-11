Wizards vs. 76ers December 11 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 2:17 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Washington Wizards (3-14), on Monday, December 11, 2023 at Wells Fargo Center, play the Philadelphia 76ers (12-5). The game tips at 7:00 PM ET on NBCS-PH and MNMT.
Wizards vs. 76ers Game Information
- Game Day: Monday, December 11
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NBCS-PH, MNMT
Wizards Players to Watch
- Kyle Kuzma is putting up 23.4 points, 6.2 rebounds and 4.8 assists per contest. He's also draining 47.1% of his shots from the floor and 36.3% from 3-point range, with 2.4 triples per contest.
- The Wizards are receiving 12.1 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game from Deni Avdija this year.
- Jordan Poole gives the Wizards 17.3 points, 2.6 rebounds and 3.6 assists per contest while posting 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
- Tyus Jones gives the Wizards 10.9 points, 2.8 rebounds and 4.9 assists per contest while delivering 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
- The Wizards are getting 9.7 points, 7.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game from Daniel Gafford this year.
76ers Players to Watch
- Joel Embiid averages 32.0 points, 11.3 rebounds and 6.6 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1.0 steal and 1.9 blocks (eighth in league).
- Tyrese Maxey puts up 26.6 points, 6.9 assists and 4.8 boards per contest.
- Tobias Harris posts 18.6 points, 6.2 boards and 2.7 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocks.
- De'Anthony Melton averages 12.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game, shooting 40.4% from the floor and 40.9% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Paul Reed averages 4.8 points, 4.4 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game, shooting 55.9% from the floor.
Wizards vs. 76ers Stat Comparison
|76ers
|Wizards
|120.5
|Points Avg.
|116.1
|111.8
|Points Allowed Avg.
|124.0
|47.4%
|Field Goal %
|48.2%
|37.0%
|Three Point %
|34.8%
