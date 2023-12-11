The Washington Wizards (3-18) are heavy underdogs (by 12.5 points) to end a three-game road losing streak when they visit the Philadelphia 76ers (14-7) on Monday, December 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. The matchup has an over/under of 242.5.

Wizards vs. 76ers Odds & Info

When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, December 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: NBCS-PH and MNMT

Favorite Spread Over/Under 76ers -12.5 242.5

Wizards Betting Records & Stats

Washington has played 11 games this season that finished with a combined score over 242.5 points.

The average total for Washington's games this season is 241.6 points, 0.9 fewer points than this game's over/under.

Washington's ATS record is 10-11-0 this year.

The Wizards have come away with two wins in the 19 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Washington has played as an underdog of +600 or more once this season and lost that game.

Washington has an implied victory probability of 14.3% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Wizards vs. 76ers Over/Under Stats

Games Over 242.5 % of Games Over 242.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total 76ers 6 28.6% 120.9 237.2 113.8 239.1 226.8 Wizards 11 52.4% 116.3 237.2 125.3 239.1 237.2

Additional Wizards Insights & Trends

Washington has gone 1-9 in its past 10 games, with a 5-5 record against the spread in that span.

In their past 10 games, the Wizards have hit the over five times.

Washington's winning percentage against the spread at home is .250 (2-6-0). On the road, it is .615 (8-5-0).

The Wizards score only 2.5 more points per game (116.3) than the 76ers give up to opponents (113.8).

When it scores more than 113.8 points, Washington is 8-6 against the spread and 2-12 overall.

Wizards vs. 76ers Betting Splits

Wizards and 76ers Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 12.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Wizards 10-11 1-0 13-8 76ers 14-7 0-0 15-6

Wizards vs. 76ers Point Insights

Wizards 76ers 116.3 Points Scored (PG) 120.9 10 NBA Rank (PPG) 4 8-6 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 6-2 2-12 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 7-1 125.3 Points Allowed (PG) 113.8 30 NBA Rank (PAPG) 18 5-2 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 9-2 3-4 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 10-1

