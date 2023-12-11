The Washington Wizards (3-18) are heavy underdogs (by 12.5 points) to end a three-game road losing streak when they visit the Philadelphia 76ers (14-7) on Monday, December 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. The matchup has an over/under of 242.5.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Wizards vs. 76ers Odds & Info

  • When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
  • TV: NBCS-PH and MNMT

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under
76ers -12.5 242.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Wizards Betting Records & Stats

  • Washington has played 11 games this season that finished with a combined score over 242.5 points.
  • The average total for Washington's games this season is 241.6 points, 0.9 fewer points than this game's over/under.
  • Washington's ATS record is 10-11-0 this year.
  • The Wizards have come away with two wins in the 19 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
  • Washington has played as an underdog of +600 or more once this season and lost that game.
  • Washington has an implied victory probability of 14.3% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Wizards vs 76ers Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Wizards vs. 76ers Over/Under Stats

Games Over 242.5 % of Games Over 242.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
76ers 6 28.6% 120.9 237.2 113.8 239.1 226.8
Wizards 11 52.4% 116.3 237.2 125.3 239.1 237.2

Additional Wizards Insights & Trends

  • Washington has gone 1-9 in its past 10 games, with a 5-5 record against the spread in that span.
  • In their past 10 games, the Wizards have hit the over five times.
  • Washington's winning percentage against the spread at home is .250 (2-6-0). On the road, it is .615 (8-5-0).
  • The Wizards score only 2.5 more points per game (116.3) than the 76ers give up to opponents (113.8).
  • When it scores more than 113.8 points, Washington is 8-6 against the spread and 2-12 overall.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Wizards vs. 76ers Betting Splits

Wizards and 76ers Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 12.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Wizards 10-11 1-0 13-8
76ers 14-7 0-0 15-6

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Wizards vs. 76ers Point Insights

Wizards 76ers
116.3
Points Scored (PG)
 120.9
10
NBA Rank (PPG)
 4
8-6
ATS Record Scoring > AVG
 6-2
2-12
Overall Record Scoring > AVG
 7-1
125.3
Points Allowed (PG)
 113.8
30
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 18
5-2
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 9-2
3-4
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 10-1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.