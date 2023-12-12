Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Amherst Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 7:36 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
High school basketball is on the schedule today in Amherst, Virginia, and information on these games is available in this article, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Amherst, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
New Covenant Schools at Temple Christian School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Madison Heights, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.