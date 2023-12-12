Looking for how to watch high school basketball matchups in Botetourt, Virginia today? We've got what you need.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Botetourt, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Alleghany High School at Lord Botetourt High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12
  • Location: Daleville, VA
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.