Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Charlottesville Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 7:35 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Be sure to catch the high school basketball games taking place in Charlottesville, Virginia today. Details on how to stream all of the action can be found below.
Charlottesville, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Charlottesville High School at Orange County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Orange, VA
- Conference: Jefferson
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Albemarle High School at Louisa County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Mineral, VA
- Conference: Jefferson
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Monticello High School at Goochland High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Goochland, VA
- Conference: Jefferson
- How to Stream: Watch Here
