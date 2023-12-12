Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Harrisonburg Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 7:35 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Searching for how to watch high school basketball matchups in Harrisonburg, Virginia today? We've got you covered.
Harrisonburg, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Harrisonburg High School at East Rockingham High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Elkton, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
