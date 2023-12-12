Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Montgomery Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Searching for how to stream high school basketball games in Montgomery, Virginia today? We've got the information.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Montgomery, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Bath County High School at Eastern Montgomery High School
- Game Time: 6:15 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Elliston, VA
- Conference: Pioneer
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Patrick Henry High School - Roanoke at Blacksburg High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Blacksburg, VA
- Conference: River Ridge
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Christiansburg High School at Hidden Valley High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Roanoke, VA
- Conference: River Ridge
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Auburn High School at Giles High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Pearisburg, VA
- Conference: Mountain Empire
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.