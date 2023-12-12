How to Watch Radford vs. VMI on TV or Live Stream - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 1:24 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
The VMI Keydets (2-8) will attempt to halt a three-game losing streak when visiting the Radford Highlanders (7-4) on Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at Dedmon Center. This contest is at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Radford vs. VMI Game Info
- When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Dedmon Center in Radford, Virginia
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Radford Stats Insights
- This season, the Highlanders have a 47.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 6.1% higher than the 41.2% of shots the Keydets' opponents have knocked down.
- Radford has a 6-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 41.2% from the field.
- The Highlanders are the 82nd ranked rebounding team in the country, the Keydets rank 54th.
- The 76 points per game the Highlanders put up are just 3.1 more points than the Keydets give up (72.9).
- When Radford puts up more than 72.9 points, it is 6-1.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Radford Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively Radford has played better at home this year, putting up 87 points per game, compared to 65.3 per game when playing on the road.
- At home, the Highlanders are surrendering 14.5 fewer points per game (61.5) than when playing on the road (76).
- Radford is making 8.5 threes per game with a 43.6% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which is 1.7 more threes and 10.7% points better than it is averaging when playing on the road (6.8 threes per game, 32.9% three-point percentage).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Radford Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/29/2023
|@ Old Dominion
|L 69-68
|Chartway Arena
|12/3/2023
|Elon
|W 82-72
|Dedmon Center
|12/9/2023
|North Carolina Central
|W 82-74
|Dedmon Center
|12/12/2023
|VMI
|-
|Dedmon Center
|12/16/2023
|@ Bucknell
|-
|Sojka Pavilion
|12/20/2023
|@ West Virginia
|-
|WVU Coliseum
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.