The VMI Keydets (2-8) will attempt to halt a three-game losing streak when visiting the Radford Highlanders (7-4) on Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at Dedmon Center. This contest is at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Radford vs. VMI Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Dedmon Center in Radford, Virginia

Dedmon Center in Radford, Virginia TV: ESPN+

Radford Stats Insights

This season, the Highlanders have a 47.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 6.1% higher than the 41.2% of shots the Keydets' opponents have knocked down.

Radford has a 6-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 41.2% from the field.

The Highlanders are the 82nd ranked rebounding team in the country, the Keydets rank 54th.

The 76 points per game the Highlanders put up are just 3.1 more points than the Keydets give up (72.9).

When Radford puts up more than 72.9 points, it is 6-1.

Radford Home & Away Comparison

Offensively Radford has played better at home this year, putting up 87 points per game, compared to 65.3 per game when playing on the road.

At home, the Highlanders are surrendering 14.5 fewer points per game (61.5) than when playing on the road (76).

Radford is making 8.5 threes per game with a 43.6% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which is 1.7 more threes and 10.7% points better than it is averaging when playing on the road (6.8 threes per game, 32.9% three-point percentage).

Radford Upcoming Schedule