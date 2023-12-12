Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Russell Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 7:35 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the docket in Russell, Virginia. To find out how to watch the games, we have you covered below.
Russell, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Council High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Honaker, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Grundy High School at Lebanon High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Lebanon, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Castlewood High School at Holston High School
- Game Time: 8:15 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Damascus, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
