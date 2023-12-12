Today, there's high school basketball on the docket in Russell, Virginia. To find out how to watch the games, we have you covered below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Russell, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today

TBD at Council High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 12

6:00 PM ET on December 12 Location: Honaker, VA

Honaker, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

Grundy High School at Lebanon High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12

7:00 PM ET on December 12 Location: Lebanon, VA

Lebanon, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

Castlewood High School at Holston High School