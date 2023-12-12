Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Shenandoah Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 7:36 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
High school basketball action in Shenandoah, Virginia is on the schedule today, and information on these games is available in this article, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Shenandoah, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Park View High School at Mountain View High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Quicksburg, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Warren County High School at Strasburg High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Strasburg, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
