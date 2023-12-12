Tuesday's contest that pits the Radford Highlanders (7-4) versus the VMI Keydets (2-8) at Dedmon Center should be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 78-66 in favor of Radford, who is heavily favored by our model. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on December 12.

There is no line set for the game.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

VMI vs. Radford Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, December 12, 2023

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Radford, Virginia

Radford, Virginia Venue: Dedmon Center

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

VMI vs. Radford Score Prediction

Prediction: Radford 78, VMI 66

Spread & Total Prediction for VMI vs. Radford

Computer Predicted Spread: Radford (-11.4)

Radford (-11.4) Computer Predicted Total: 143.9

Radford has a 6-3-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to VMI, who is 3-5-0 ATS. The Highlanders are 7-2-0 and the Keydets are 3-5-0 in terms of going over the point total.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

VMI Performance Insights

The Keydets put up 71.7 points per game (255th in college basketball) while allowing 72.9 per contest (230th in college basketball). They have a -12 scoring differential and have been outscored by 1.2 points per game.

VMI wins the rebound battle by 4.0 boards on average. It collects 40.0 rebounds per game, 53rd in college basketball, while its opponents grab 36.0.

VMI connects on 7.5 three-pointers per game (174th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 8.0. It shoots 33.9% from deep, and its opponents shoot 30.4%.

VMI has typically lost the turnover battle this season, committing 15.0 per game (350th in college basketball) while forcing 11.3 (250th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.