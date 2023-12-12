The VMI Keydets (2-8) will try to stop a six-game road skid when taking on the Radford Highlanders (7-4) on Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at Dedmon Center, airing at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

VMI vs. Radford Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Dedmon Center in Radford, Virginia
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

VMI Stats Insights

  • The Keydets' 44.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.9 percentage points higher than the Highlanders have given up to their opponents (40.0%).
  • This season, VMI has a 2-6 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 40.0% from the field.
  • The Keydets are the 54th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Highlanders sit at 185th.
  • The Keydets score just 3.3 more points per game (71.7) than the Highlanders allow their opponents to score (68.4).
  • When it scores more than 68.4 points, VMI is 2-5.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

VMI Home & Away Comparison

  • At home VMI is scoring 81.8 points per game, 21.8 more than it is averaging away (60.0).
  • The Keydets allow 67.0 points per game at home, and 74.5 on the road.
  • At home, VMI drains 11.0 3-pointers per game, 5.7 more than it averages on the road (5.3). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (39.6%) than away (29.2%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

VMI Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/29/2023 @ Navy L 67-47 Navy Alumni Hall
12/2/2023 Presbyterian L 75-71 Cameron Hall
12/9/2023 American L 77-69 Cameron Hall
12/12/2023 @ Radford - Dedmon Center
12/17/2023 @ Longwood - Joan Perry Brock Center
12/22/2023 Penn State-New Kensington - Cameron Hall

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.