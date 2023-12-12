Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Wise Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 7:35 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Root for your favorite local high school basketball team in Wise, Virginia today by tuning in and catching every possession. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Wise, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Chilhowie High School at Eastside High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Coeburn, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
