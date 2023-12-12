Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Wythe Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 1:37 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Support your favorite local high school basketball team in Wythe, Virginia today by tuning in and seeing every play. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Wythe, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Galax High School at George Wythe High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Wytheville, VA
- Conference: Mountain Empire
- How to Stream: Watch Here
