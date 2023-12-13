Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Bedford Today - December 13
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Bedford, Virginia has high school basketball games on the schedule today, and the inside scoop on how to stream them is available below.
Bedford, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Staunton River High School at William Campbell High School
- Game Time: 6:45 PM ET on December 13
- Location: Gladys, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
