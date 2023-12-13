Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Floyd Today - December 13
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action happening in Floyd, Virginia today. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, read on.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Floyd, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Glenvar High School at Floyd County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 13
- Location: Floyd, VA
- Conference: Three Rivers
- How to Stream: Watch Here
