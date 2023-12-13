James City, Virginia has high school basketball matchups on the calendar today, and information on how to stream them is available in this article.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

James City, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Tabb High School at Bruton High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 13

7:00 PM ET on December 13 Location: Williamsburg, VA

Williamsburg, VA Conference: Bay Rivers

Bay Rivers How to Stream: Watch Here

Lafayette High School at York High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 13

7:00 PM ET on December 13 Location: Yorktown, VA

Yorktown, VA Conference: Bay Rivers

Bay Rivers How to Stream: Watch Here

Jamestown High School at Warhill High School