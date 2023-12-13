Kyle Kuzma vs. Brandon Ingram and the New Orleans Pelicans: Stats, Projections and Game Preview
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 2:45 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Wednesday's NBA schedule includes the New Orleans Pelicans (13-11) taking the road to collide with Jordan Poole and the Washington Wizards (3-19) at Capital One Arena. The game starts at 7:00 PM ET.
Buy Tickets for This Game on Ticketmaster!
Wizards vs. Pelicans Game Info
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 13, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MNMT and BSNO
- Location: Washington D.C.
- Arena: Capital One Arena
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Kyle Kuzma vs. Brandon Ingram Fantasy Comparison
|Stat
|Kyle Kuzma
|Brandon Ingram
|Total Fantasy Pts
|790.0
|737.8
|Fantasy Pts Per Game
|35.9
|36.9
|Fantasy Rank
|31
|35
Buy Ingram and Kuzma gear on Fanatics!
Kyle Kuzma vs. Brandon Ingram Insights
Kyle Kuzma & the Wizards
- Kyle Kuzma gives the Wizards 22.8 points, 5.9 boards and 4.5 assists per game. He also averages 0.3 steals and 0.6 blocks.
- The Wizards have been outscored by 10.7 points per game (posting 115.6 points per game, 10th in league, while conceding 126.3 per outing, 30th in NBA) and have a -235 scoring differential.
- Washington grabs 39 rebounds per game (30th in league) while allowing 49.7 per outing to opponents. It is outrebounded by 10.7 boards per game.
- The Wizards connect on 11.7 three-pointers per game (21st in the league) while shooting 34.6% from deep (23rd in NBA). They are making 1.2 fewer threes than their opponents, who drain 12.9 per game at 36.8%.
- Washington has committed 13.9 turnovers per game (20th in NBA) while forcing 14 (10th in league).
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Brandon Ingram & the Pelicans
- Brandon Ingram is posting 23.6 points, 5.3 assists and 5.2 boards per contest.
- The Pelicans have a -3 scoring differential, putting up 113.8 points per game (16th in the league) and allowing 113.9 (18th in the NBA).
- New Orleans averages 44.2 rebounds per game (16th in the league) compared to the 44.9 of its opponents.
- The Pelicans connect on 10.8 three-pointers per game (27th in the league), 2.7 fewer than their opponents (13.5).
- New Orleans forces 14 turnovers per game (10th in the league) while committing 13.2 (14th in NBA play).
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Kyle Kuzma vs. Brandon Ingram Advanced Stats
|Stat
|Kyle Kuzma
|Brandon Ingram
|Plus/Minus Per Game
|-10.5
|1.9
|Usage Percentage
|30.8%
|29.3%
|True Shooting Pct
|55.9%
|57.2%
|Total Rebound Pct
|10.3%
|8.4%
|Assist Pct
|23.0%
|25.1%
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.