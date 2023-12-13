How to Watch Liberty vs. Tennessee State on TV or Live Stream - December 13
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 2:16 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The Liberty Flames (7-3) face the Tennessee State Tigers (6-4) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 on ESPN+.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Liberty vs. Tennessee State Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Liberty Arena in Lynchburg, Virginia
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other CUSA Games
Liberty Stats Insights
- This season, the Flames have a 48.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5.2% higher than the 42.9% of shots the Tigers' opponents have made.
- Liberty has a 6-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 42.9% from the field.
- The Flames are the 206th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Tigers sit at 219th.
- The 77.8 points per game the Flames put up are 6.7 more points than the Tigers give up (71.1).
- Liberty is 5-0 when scoring more than 71.1 points.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Liberty Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Liberty posted 78.8 points per game when playing at home last season. In away games, it averaged 71.2 points per contest.
- The Flames surrendered 55.7 points per game last year at home, which was 14.2 fewer points than they allowed in away games (69.9).
- Looking at three-point shooting, Liberty fared better when playing at home last season, making 11.7 treys per game with a 39.6% three-point percentage, compared to 8.8 threes per game and a 34.7% three-point percentage away from home.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Liberty Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/1/2023
|Charleston (SC)
|L 76-67
|FAU Arena
|12/5/2023
|Mississippi Valley State
|W 74-39
|Liberty Arena
|12/9/2023
|Grand Canyon
|L 69-64
|Liberty Arena
|12/13/2023
|Tennessee State
|-
|Liberty Arena
|12/16/2023
|Saint Andrews (NC)
|-
|Liberty Arena
|12/20/2023
|@ Utah Valley
|-
|UCCU Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.