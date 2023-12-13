The Radford Highlanders (2-8) will attempt to stop an eight-game losing stretch when visiting the Liberty Lady Flames (3-7) on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at Liberty Arena. This game is at 6:00 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to take a look at our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Liberty Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Liberty Arena in Lynchburg, Virginia

Liberty Arena in Lynchburg, Virginia TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Liberty vs. Radford Scoring Comparison

The Highlanders' 54.2 points per game are 16.8 fewer points than the 71 the Flames give up to opponents.

Liberty's record is 2-0 when it allows fewer than 54.2 points.

The Flames put up 62.9 points per game, only 3.7 fewer points than the 66.6 the Highlanders give up.

Liberty is 3-2 when scoring more than 66.6 points.

When Radford gives up fewer than 62.9 points, it is 2-1.

This year the Flames are shooting 41.1% from the field, only 1.1% lower than the Highlanders give up.

The Highlanders make 35.8% of their shots from the field, 2.4% lower than the Flames' defensive field-goal percentage.

Liberty Leaders

Bella Smuda: 13.3 PTS, 8.7 REB, 2.9 BLK, 54.9 FG%

13.3 PTS, 8.7 REB, 2.9 BLK, 54.9 FG% Emma Hess: 12.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 40.4 FG%, 37.9 3PT% (22-for-58)

12.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 40.4 FG%, 37.9 3PT% (22-for-58) Asia Boone: 8.5 PTS, 1.5 STL, 36.4 FG%, 34.1 3PT% (14-for-41)

8.5 PTS, 1.5 STL, 36.4 FG%, 34.1 3PT% (14-for-41) Jordan Hodges: 6.8 PTS, 43.3 FG%, 44 3PT% (11-for-25)

6.8 PTS, 43.3 FG%, 44 3PT% (11-for-25) Elisabeth Aegisdottir: 5.2 PTS, 35.6 FG%, 23.8 3PT% (5-for-21)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Liberty Schedule