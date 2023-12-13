The Liberty Flames (7-3) face the Tennessee State Tigers (6-4) as double-digit, 13.5-point favorites on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has an over/under set at 140.5 points.

Liberty vs. Tennessee State Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, December 13, 2023

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Lynchburg, Virginia

Lynchburg, Virginia Venue: Liberty Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Liberty -13.5 140.5

Liberty Betting Records & Stats

Liberty and its opponents have gone over 140.5 combined points in four of eight games this season.

Liberty has an average point total of 141.0 in its games this year, 0.5 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Flames have gone 6-2-0 ATS this season.

Liberty has won four of the five games it has played as the favorite this season.

The Flames have not entered a game this season with shorter moneyline odds than -1200.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 92.3% chance of a victory for Liberty.

Liberty vs. Tennessee State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 140.5 % of Games Over 140.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Liberty 4 50% 77.8 153.9 63.2 134.3 136.6 Tennessee State 4 66.7% 76.1 153.9 71.1 134.3 146.2

Additional Liberty Insights & Trends

The Flames record 77.8 points per game, 6.7 more points than the 71.1 the Tigers give up.

Liberty is 4-0 against the spread and 5-0 overall when scoring more than 71.1 points.

Liberty vs. Tennessee State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 13.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Liberty 6-2-0 2-0 4-4-0 Tennessee State 1-5-0 0-1 3-3-0

Liberty vs. Tennessee State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Liberty Tennessee State 19-1 Home Record 13-4 6-7 Away Record 4-8 12-3-0 Home ATS Record 8-4-0 3-9-0 Away ATS Record 5-7-0 78.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 85.8 71.2 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 67.7 7-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-4-0 6-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-5-0

