The Longwood Lancers (10-1) aim to build on a 10-game winning streak when they visit the Milwaukee Panthers (4-6) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Longwood vs. Milwaukee Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

TV: ESPN+

Longwood Stats Insights

This season, the Lancers have a 47.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.5% higher than the 46.1% of shots the Panthers' opponents have knocked down.

In games Longwood shoots higher than 46.1% from the field, it is 5-0 overall.

The Lancers are the 20th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Panthers sit at 190th.

The 80.9 points per game the Lancers put up are just 3.7 more points than the Panthers give up (77.2).

Longwood is 7-0 when scoring more than 77.2 points.

Longwood Home & Away Comparison

Longwood posts 84.4 points per game when playing at home, compared to 74.8 points per game on the road, a difference of 9.6 points per contest.

When playing at home, the Lancers are allowing 2.6 fewer points per game (59.7) than on the road (62.3).

When it comes to three-pointers, Longwood has played better when playing at home this season, sinking 7.6 treys per game with a 36.1% three-point percentage, compared to 4.3 threes per game and a 28.3% three-point percentage when playing on the road.

