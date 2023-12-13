Wednesday's contest between the Norfolk State Spartans (7-3) and Stony Brook Seawolves (4-5) matching up at Island Federal Credit Union Arena has a projected final score of 70-69 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Norfolk State, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will tip off at 6:30 PM ET on December 13.

There is no line set for the game.

Norfolk State vs. Stony Brook Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, December 13, 2023

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: FloHoops

FloHoops Where: Stony Brook, New York

Stony Brook, New York Venue: Island Federal Credit Union Arena

Norfolk State vs. Stony Brook Score Prediction

Prediction: Norfolk State 70, Stony Brook 69

Spread & Total Prediction for Norfolk State vs. Stony Brook

Computer Predicted Spread: Norfolk State (-0.8)

Norfolk State (-0.8) Computer Predicted Total: 139.7

Stony Brook has put together a 4-3-0 record against the spread this season, while Norfolk State is 5-2-0. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Seawolves are 5-2-0 and the Spartans are 3-4-0.

Norfolk State Performance Insights

The Spartans' +84 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 8.4 points per game) is a result of putting up 74.3 points per game (192nd in college basketball) while allowing 65.9 per outing (66th in college basketball).

Norfolk State prevails in the rebound battle by an average of 1.2 boards. It grabs 35.5 rebounds per game (233rd in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 34.3.

Norfolk State knocks down 6.5 three-pointers per game (268th in college basketball), 1.4 fewer than its opponents. It is shooting 32.0% from deep (242nd in college basketball) and its opponents are shooting 32.1%.

Norfolk State has had fewer turnovers than its opponents this season, committing 10.5 per game (81st in college basketball) while forcing 16.2 (15th in college basketball).

