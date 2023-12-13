Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Norfolk Today - December 13
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you live in Norfolk, Virginia and like to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we offer all the details you need for how to watch the games today.
Norfolk, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Maury High School at Norview High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 13
- Location: Norfolk, VA
- Conference: Eastern
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Booker T. Washington High School at I. C. Norcom High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 13
- Location: Portsmouth, VA
- Conference: Eastern
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Norfolk Academy at Bayside High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 13
- Location: Virginia Beach, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Granby High School at Lake Taylor High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 13
- Location: Norfolk, VA
- Conference: Eastern
- How to Stream: Watch Here
