The Washington Wizards (3-19) have five players currently listed on the injury report as they ready to take on the New Orleans Pelicans (13-11) on Wednesday, December 13 at Capital One Arena, with the opening tip at 7:00 PM ET.

In their last time out, the Wizards lost 146-101 to the 76ers on Monday. In the Wizards' loss, Kyle Kuzma led the way with a team-high 21 points (adding nine rebounds and one assist).

Washington Wizards Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Delon Wright PG Out Knee 5 2.5 4.4 Johnny Davis SG Questionable Calf 3.1 1.4 0.4 Landry Shamet SG Questionable Rib 8.3 1.4 1.5 Daniel Gafford PF Questionable Hip 9.9 7.2 1.7 Ryan Rollins PG Out Knee 4 1.3 1.3

New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report Today

Pelicans Injuries: Larry Nance Jr.: Out (Rib), Matt Ryan: Out (Calf)

Wizards vs. Pelicans Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. TV: MNMT and BSNO

