Player prop bet options for Brandon Ingram, Kyle Kuzma and others are available when the New Orleans Pelicans visit the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena on Wednesday (opening tip at 7:00 PM ET).

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Wizards vs. Pelicans Game Info

Date: Wednesday, December 13, 2023

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: MNMT and BSNO

MNMT and BSNO Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Capital One Arena

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Wizards vs Pelicans Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

NBA Props Today: Washington Wizards

Kyle Kuzma Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 22.5 (Over: -104) 6.5 (Over: -104) 4.5 (Over: -125) 2.5 (Over: +140)

Kuzma's 22.8 points per game are 0.3 points more than Wednesday's over/under.

He has collected 5.9 boards per game, which is less than his prop bet for Wednesday's game (6.5).

Kuzma's assist average -- 4.5 -- is the same as Wednesday's over/under.

Kuzma averages 2.2 made three-pointers, which is less than his over/under on Wednesday (2.5).

Get Kuzma gear at Fanatics!

Deni Avdija Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 11.5 (Over: -114) 6.5 (Over: +110) 4.5 (Over: +122) 0.5 (Over: -227)

The 11.5-point total set for Deni Avdija on Wednesday is 0.5 fewer points than his season scoring average.

He has pulled down 5.5 rebounds per game, 1.0 less than his prop bet in Wednesday's game (6.5).

Avdija has averaged 3.9 assists per game this year, 0.6 less than his prop bet on Wednesday (4.5).

Avdija has made one three pointer per game, 0.5 more than his over/under in Wednesday's game (0.5).

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Tyus Jones Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 12.5 (Over: -102) 2.5 (Over: -147) 4.5 (Over: -149) 1.5 (Over: +142)

The 12.5-point over/under set for Tyus Jones on Wednesday is 1.2 higher than his season scoring average.

His per-game rebounding average of 2.9 is 0.4 higher than his prop bet on Wednesday (2.5).

Jones has averaged 4.9 assists this season, 0.4 more than his prop bet on Wednesday.

He 1.1 made three-pointers average is 0.4 lower than his over/under on Wednesday.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NBA Props Today: New Orleans Pelicans

Brandon Ingram Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 23.5 (Over: -120) 5.5 (Over: -149) 5.5 (Over: -147) 1.5 (Over: +120)

The 23.5 points prop bet set for Ingram on Wednesday is 0.1 fewer points than his season scoring average (23.6).

His per-game rebound average -- 5.2 -- is 0.3 less than his prop bet over/under for Wednesday's game (5.5).

Ingram has averaged 5.3 assists per game, 0.2 fewer than Wednesday's assist over/under (5.5).

Ingram's 1.4 made three-pointers per game is 0.1 less than his over/under in Wednesday's game (1.5).

Check out all the prop bet options FanDuel has to offer!

Zion Williamson Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 11.5 (Over: -114) 6.5 (Over: +110) 4.5 (Over: +122) 0.5 (Over: -227)

The 24.5-point over/under for Zion Williamson on Wednesday is 1.1 higher than his season scoring average (23.4).

His per-game rebounding average of 5.7 is 0.2 higher than his prop bet on Wednesday (5.5).

Williamson averages 4.8 assists, 0.3 more than Wednesday's prop bet (4.5).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.