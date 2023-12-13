When the Washington Wizards (3-19) and New Orleans Pelicans (13-11) match up at Capital One Arena on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, Deni Avdija and Brandon Ingram will be two players to watch.

How to Watch Wizards vs. Pelicans

Game Day: Wednesday, December 13

Wednesday, December 13 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Arena: Capital One Arena

Capital One Arena Location: Washington, District of Columbia

Washington, District of Columbia How to Watch on TV: MNMT, BSNO

Wizards' Last Game

In their previous game, the Wizards fell to the 76ers on Monday, 146-101. Their high scorer was Kyle Kuzma with 21 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Kyle Kuzma 21 9 1 0 0 1 Bilal Coulibaly 13 8 4 1 1 2 Jared Butler 12 0 4 2 0 0

Wizards vs Pelicans Additional Info

Wizards Players to Watch

Kuzma puts up 22.8 points, 5.9 boards and 4.5 assists per game, making 47.5% of shots from the floor and 35.8% from downtown with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game.

Avdija posts 12.0 points, 5.5 boards and 3.9 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Tyus Jones' numbers for the season are 11.3 points, 2.9 boards and 4.9 assists per contest, shooting 50.7% from the floor and 34.3% from beyond the arc, with 1.1 made 3-pointers per contest.

Jordan Poole's numbers for the season are 16.7 points, 3.3 assists and 2.5 boards per contest.

Daniel Gafford's numbers on the season are 9.9 points, 1.7 assists and 7.2 boards per game.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Kyle Kuzma 22.0 5.9 6.0 0.4 0.8 1.9 Tyus Jones 13.2 3.1 4.9 1.0 0.3 0.9 Daniel Gafford 10.2 6.5 2.2 0.6 1.9 0.0 Deni Avdija 10.7 5.4 4.0 0.4 0.4 0.6 Jordan Poole 16.5 2.3 2.6 0.8 0.1 1.6

