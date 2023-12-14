The NFL lineup in Week 15, which includes the Dallas Cowboys versus the Buffalo Bills, is not one to miss.

There are typically plenty of NFL player prop bets offered for each and every game. Keep reading to see what options you have in terms of NFL prop bets for this week's slate.

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Chargers at Raiders

Game Time: 8:15 PM ET on December 14

8:15 PM ET on December 14 Location: Paradise, Nevada

Paradise, Nevada Live Stream: FOX (Watch this game on Fubo!)

FOX (Watch this game on Fubo!) Keenan Allen Props: 62.5 REC YDS (O:-115 | U:-115)

Bet on Las Vegas vs. Los Angeles player props with BetMGM.

Vikings at Bengals

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on December 16

1:00 PM ET on December 16 Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Live Stream: NFL Network (Watch this game on Fubo!)

NFL Network (Watch this game on Fubo!) Joe Mixon Props: 56.5 RUSH YDS (O:-115 | U:-115)

Bet on Cincinnati vs. Minnesota player props with BetMGM.

Steelers at Colts

Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on December 16

4:30 PM ET on December 16 Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Live Stream: NFL Network (Watch this game on Fubo!)

NFL Network (Watch this game on Fubo!) Gardner Minshew Props: 234.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-115) / 4.5 RUSH YDS (O:-118 | U:-111)

Bet on Indianapolis vs. Pittsburgh player props with BetMGM.

Broncos at Lions

Game Time: 8:15 PM ET on December 16

8:15 PM ET on December 16 Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Live Stream: NFL Network (Watch this game on Fubo!)

NFL Network (Watch this game on Fubo!) Jared Goff Props: 249.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-115) / 0.5 RUSH YDS (O:-128 | U:-105)

249.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-115) / 0.5 RUSH YDS (O:-128 | U:-105) Russell Wilson Props: 217.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-115) / 27.5 RUSH YDS (O:-115 | U:-118)

Bet on Detroit vs. Denver player props with BetMGM.

Jets at Dolphins

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on December 17

1:00 PM ET on December 17 Location: Miami Gardens, Florida

Miami Gardens, Florida Live Stream: CBS (Watch this game on Fubo!)

Bet on Miami vs. New York player props with BetMGM.

Chiefs at Patriots

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on December 17

1:00 PM ET on December 17 Location: Foxborough, Massachusetts

Foxborough, Massachusetts Live Stream: FOX (Watch this game on Fubo!)

FOX (Watch this game on Fubo!) Patrick Mahomes II Props: 247.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-115)

Bet on New England vs. Kansas City player props with BetMGM.

Bears at Browns

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on December 17

1:00 PM ET on December 17 Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Live Stream: FOX (Watch this game on Fubo!)

Bet on Cleveland vs. Chicago player props with BetMGM.

Buccaneers at Packers

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on December 17

1:00 PM ET on December 17 Location: Green Bay, Wisconsin

Green Bay, Wisconsin Live Stream: CBS (Watch this game on Fubo!)

Bet on Green Bay vs. Tampa Bay player props with BetMGM.

Giants at Saints

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on December 17

1:00 PM ET on December 17 Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana Live Stream: FOX (Watch this game on Fubo!)

Bet on New Orleans vs. New York player props with BetMGM.

Texans at Titans

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on December 17

1:00 PM ET on December 17 Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Live Stream: CBS (Watch this game on Fubo!)

Bet on Tennessee vs. Houston player props with BetMGM.

Falcons at Panthers

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on December 17

1:00 PM ET on December 17 Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Live Stream: FOX (Watch this game on Fubo!)

Bet on Carolina vs. Atlanta player props with BetMGM.

49ers at Cardinals

Game Time: 4:05 PM ET on December 17

4:05 PM ET on December 17 Location: Glendale, Arizona

Glendale, Arizona Live Stream: CBS (Watch this game on Fubo!)

Bet on Arizona vs. San Francisco player props with BetMGM.

Commanders at Rams

Game Time: 4:05 PM ET on December 17

4:05 PM ET on December 17 Location: Inglewood, California

Inglewood, California Live Stream: CBS (Watch this game on Fubo!)

Bet on Los Angeles vs. Washington player props with BetMGM.

Cowboys at Bills

Game Time: 4:25 PM ET on December 17

4:25 PM ET on December 17 Location: Orchard Park, New York

Orchard Park, New York Live Stream: FOX (Watch this game on Fubo!)

FOX (Watch this game on Fubo!) Josh Allen Props: 263.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-115) / 35.5 RUSH YDS (O:-115 | U:-115)

263.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-115) / 35.5 RUSH YDS (O:-115 | U:-115) Dak Prescott Props: 280.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-115) / 13.5 RUSH YDS (O:-115 | U:-115)

Bet on Buffalo vs. Dallas player props with BetMGM.

Ravens at Jaguars

Game Time: 8:20 PM ET on December 17

8:20 PM ET on December 17 Location: Jacksonville, Florida

Jacksonville, Florida Live Stream: NBC (Watch this game on Fubo!)

NBC (Watch this game on Fubo!) Trevor Lawrence Props: 227.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-115) / 15.5 RUSH YDS (O:-115 | U:-115)

227.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-115) / 15.5 RUSH YDS (O:-115 | U:-115) Lamar Jackson Props: 214.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-115) / 50.5 RUSH YDS (O:-111 | U:-118)

Bet on Jacksonville vs. Baltimore player props with BetMGM.

Eagles at Seahawks

Game Time: 8:15 PM ET on December 18

8:15 PM ET on December 18 Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Live Stream: ESPN (Watch this game on Fubo!)

Bet on Seattle vs. Philadelphia player props with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.