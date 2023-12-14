Bookmakers have set player props for Travis Konecny, Alexander Ovechkin and others when the Philadelphia Flyers host the Washington Capitals at Wells Fargo Center on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET.

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Capitals vs. Flyers Game Info

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH, MNMT, and ESPN+

NBCS-PH, MNMT, and ESPN+ Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Capitals vs. Flyers Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Washington Capitals

Alexander Ovechkin Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110)

0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +165, Under Odds: -222)

Ovechkin's 16 points are important for Washington. He has five goals and 11 assists in 25 games.

Ovechkin Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Blackhawks Dec. 10 0 1 1 2 vs. Rangers Dec. 9 0 0 0 4 vs. Stars Dec. 7 0 1 1 3 at Coyotes Dec. 4 0 0 0 3 at Golden Knights Dec. 2 0 0 0 1

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Tom Wilson Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -120)

0.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -120) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +220, Under Odds: -303)

Tom Wilson has helped lead the attack for Washington this season with nine goals and six assists.

Wilson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Blackhawks Dec. 10 0 0 0 4 vs. Rangers Dec. 9 1 0 1 1 vs. Stars Dec. 7 0 1 1 2 at Coyotes Dec. 4 0 0 0 4 at Golden Knights Dec. 2 1 0 1 2

John Carlson Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)

0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -167)

John Carlson has 15 points so far, including one goal and 14 assists.

Carlson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Blackhawks Dec. 10 0 0 0 0 vs. Rangers Dec. 9 0 1 1 2 vs. Stars Dec. 7 0 0 0 3 at Coyotes Dec. 4 0 0 0 4 at Golden Knights Dec. 2 0 1 1 1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NHL Props Today: Philadelphia Flyers

Travis Konecny Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115)

0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +170, Under Odds: -227)

Konecny is Philadelphia's leading contributor with 25 points. He has 16 goals and nine assists this season.

Konecny Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Predators Dec. 12 0 1 1 3 at Avalanche Dec. 9 2 0 2 5 at Coyotes Dec. 7 2 0 2 3 vs. Penguins Dec. 4 0 2 2 4 at Penguins Dec. 2 0 0 0 2

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Sean Couturier Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110)

0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175)

Sean Couturier has racked up 21 points (0.8 per game), scoring seven goals and adding 14 assists.

Couturier Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Predators Dec. 12 1 1 2 3 at Avalanche Dec. 9 0 1 1 2 at Coyotes Dec. 7 0 1 1 2 vs. Penguins Dec. 4 1 0 1 3 at Penguins Dec. 2 0 1 1 3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.