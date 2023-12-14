Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Charlottesville Today - December 14
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 5:32 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
There is high school basketball competition in Charlottesville, Virginia today, and the inside scoop on how to stream these games is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Charlottesville, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Wakefield Country Day School at Tandem Friends School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on December 14
- Location: Charlottesville, VA
- Conference: VISAA Division 3
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fishburne Military School at Covenant School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 14
- Location: Charlottesville, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Albemarle High School at Charlottesville High School
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET on December 14
- Location: Charlottesville, VA
- Conference: Jefferson
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.