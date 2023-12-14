Davante Adams versus the Los Angeles Chargers pass defense and Asante Samuel Jr. is a matchup to watch in Week 15, when the Raiders face the Chargers at Allegiant Stadium. We have stats and insights available for you in the following article.

Raiders vs. Chargers Game Info

Game Date: Thursday, December 14, 2023

Thursday, December 14, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Venue: Allegiant Stadium

Allegiant Stadium Location: Paradise, Nevada

Paradise, Nevada TV: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Live Stream: Watch on Fubo

Davante Adams Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Chargers 110.7 8.5 22 76 9.11

Davante Adams vs. Asante Samuel Jr. Insights

Davante Adams & the Raiders' Offense

Davante Adams' 867 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 128 times and has registered 76 receptions and four touchdowns.

Looking at passing yards, Las Vegas is No. 22 in the league, with 2,562 (197.1 per game).

The Raiders are just 28th in the league in points scored per game, at 15.5.

Las Vegas has been one of the least pass-happy offenses this season, airing it out 32.4 times per game, which is 10th in the league.

In the red zone, the Raiders have thrown the ball 49 times this season, ranking them 19th in the league.

Asante Samuel Jr. & the Chargers' Defense

Asante Samuel Jr. leads the team with two interceptions, while also putting up 54 tackles, one TFL, and 10 passes defended.

When it comes to defending the pass, Los Angeles is struggling this season, with 3,405 passing yards allowed (29th in NFL). It ranks 23rd with 19 passing touchdowns allowed.

So far this season, the Chargers are 17th in the NFL in points allowed (21.7 per game) and 29th in total yards allowed (375.1 per game).

Five players have put up more than 100 receiving yards in a game against Los Angeles this season.

The Chargers have allowed 18 players to catch a touchdown pass against them this season.

Davante Adams vs. Asante Samuel Jr. Advanced Stats

Davante Adams Asante Samuel Jr. Rec. Targets 128 73 Def. Targets Receptions 76 10 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 11.4 46 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 867 54 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 66.7 4.2 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 258 1 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 19 0 Sacks Rec. TDs 4 2 Interceptions

