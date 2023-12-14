On Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, the Washington Capitals clash with the Philadelphia Flyers. Is Dylan Strome going to find the back of the net in this game? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Dylan Strome score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +280 (Bet $10 to win $28.00 if he scores a goal)

Strome stats and insights

In eight of 25 games this season, Strome has scored -- and three times he scored multiple goals.

This is his first game of the season against the Flyers.

Strome has scored three goals on the power play.

He has a 20.4% shooting percentage, attempting 2.2 shots per game.

Flyers defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Flyers are one of the stingiest units in the league, giving up 76 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks 10th.

So far this season, the Flyers have shut out opponents twice while averaging 16.4 hits and 18.5 blocked shots per game.

Strome recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/10/2023 Blackhawks 1 1 0 17:02 Away W 4-2 12/9/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 17:56 Home W 4-0 12/7/2023 Stars 2 2 0 18:55 Home L 5-4 SO 12/4/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 16:53 Away L 6-0 12/2/2023 Golden Knights 1 0 1 17:05 Away L 4-1 11/30/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 14:48 Away W 5-4 11/29/2023 Kings 0 0 0 15:58 Away W 2-1 11/27/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 16:17 Away L 2-1 11/24/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 17:35 Home L 5-0 11/22/2023 Sabres 2 1 1 21:34 Home W 4-3 OT

Capitals vs. Flyers game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 14, 2023

Thursday, December 14, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH, MNMT, and ESPN+

NBCS-PH, MNMT, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

