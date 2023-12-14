Will Dylan Strome Score a Goal Against the Flyers on December 14?
On Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, the Washington Capitals clash with the Philadelphia Flyers. Is Dylan Strome going to find the back of the net in this game? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Will Dylan Strome score a goal against the Flyers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +280 (Bet $10 to win $28.00 if he scores a goal)
Strome stats and insights
- In eight of 25 games this season, Strome has scored -- and three times he scored multiple goals.
- This is his first game of the season against the Flyers.
- Strome has scored three goals on the power play.
- He has a 20.4% shooting percentage, attempting 2.2 shots per game.
Flyers defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Flyers are one of the stingiest units in the league, giving up 76 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks 10th.
- So far this season, the Flyers have shut out opponents twice while averaging 16.4 hits and 18.5 blocked shots per game.
Strome recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/10/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|1
|0
|17:02
|Away
|W 4-2
|12/9/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|17:56
|Home
|W 4-0
|12/7/2023
|Stars
|2
|2
|0
|18:55
|Home
|L 5-4 SO
|12/4/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|16:53
|Away
|L 6-0
|12/2/2023
|Golden Knights
|1
|0
|1
|17:05
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/30/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|14:48
|Away
|W 5-4
|11/29/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|15:58
|Away
|W 2-1
|11/27/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|16:17
|Away
|L 2-1
|11/24/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|17:35
|Home
|L 5-0
|11/22/2023
|Sabres
|2
|1
|1
|21:34
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
Capitals vs. Flyers game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 14, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH, MNMT, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
