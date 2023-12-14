Dylan Strome and the Washington Capitals will play the Philadelphia Flyers at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 14, 2023. Prop bets for Strome are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Dylan Strome vs. Flyers Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH, MNMT, and ESPN+

NBCS-PH, MNMT, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +230)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Strome Season Stats Insights

Strome has averaged 17:31 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +2).

In Strome's 25 games played this season he's scored in eight of them, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

In 10 of 25 games this season, Strome has registered a point, and four of those games included multiple points.

In three of 25 games this year, Strome has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

The implied probability that Strome goes over his points prop total is 50%, based on the odds.

The implied probability of Strome going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 30.3%.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Strome Stats vs. the Flyers

On the defensive side, the Flyers have been one of the stingiest units in the NHL, conceding 76 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks 10th.

The team's goal differential (+7) ranks 12th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Philadelphia 25 Games 4 14 Points 3 11 Goals 1 3 Assists 2

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.