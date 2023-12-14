The Philadelphia Flyers (15-10-3), coming off a 3-2 overtime loss to the Nashville Predators, host the Washington Capitals (14-8-3) at Wells Fargo Center on Thursday, December 14 at 7:00 PM ET on NBCS-PH, MNMT, and ESPN+. The Capitals defeated the Chicago Blackhawks 4-2 in their most recent game.

The Capitals have scored 25 goals in their past 10 outings, while giving up 30 goals. A total of 30 power-play opportunities during that time have turned into three power-play goals (10.0%). They are 5-4-1 over those contests.

Before watching this matchup, here's our pick for which club will secure the win in Thursday's hockey action.

Capitals vs. Flyers Predictions for Thursday

Our computer model for this contest expects a final tally of Flyers 4, Capitals 2.

Moneyline Pick: Flyers (-145)

Flyers (-145) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Spread Pick: Flyers (-1.5)

Capitals Splits and Trends

The Capitals have a 3-3-6 record in overtime contests this season and a 14-8-3 overall record.

Washington has earned 12 points (5-1-2) in its eight games that finished with a one-goal margin.

This season the Capitals recorded just one goal in four games and they lost every time.

Washington has nine points (4-0-1) when scoring a pair of goals this season.

The Capitals have earned 22 points in their 12 games with more than two goals scored.

This season, Washington has scored a single power-play goal in four games and picked up five points with a record of 2-1-1.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Washington is 3-3-2 (eight points).

The Capitals' opponents have had more shots in 16 games. The Capitals went 10-5-1 in those matchups (21 points).

Team Stats Comparison

Flyers Rank Flyers AVG Capitals AVG Capitals Rank 22nd 2.96 Goals Scored 2.48 30th 8th 2.71 Goals Allowed 2.84 9th 7th 32.9 Shots 27.8 29th 4th 28.1 Shots Allowed 31.2 20th 28th 11.49% Power Play % 8.22% 32nd 4th 86.67% Penalty Kill % 79.75% 19th

Capitals vs. Flyers Game Time and TV Channel

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH, MNMT, and ESPN+

Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

