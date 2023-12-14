On Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, the Washington Capitals clash with the Philadelphia Flyers. Is Joel Edmundson going to light the lamp in this game? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Joel Edmundson score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2100 (Bet $10 to win $210.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Edmundson stats and insights

Edmundson is yet to score through 11 games this season.

This is his first game of the season versus the Flyers.

Edmundson has no points on the power play.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Flyers defensive stats

The Flyers have given up 76 goals in total (2.7 per game), the 10th-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Flyers have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 16.4 hits and 18.5 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Capitals vs. Flyers game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 14, 2023

Thursday, December 14, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH, MNMT, and ESPN+

NBCS-PH, MNMT, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.