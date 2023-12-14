On Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, the Washington Capitals clash with the Philadelphia Flyers. Is Joel Edmundson going to light the lamp in this game? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Joel Edmundson score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2100 (Bet $10 to win $210.00 if he scores a goal)

Edmundson stats and insights

  • Edmundson is yet to score through 11 games this season.
  • This is his first game of the season versus the Flyers.
  • Edmundson has no points on the power play.

Flyers defensive stats

  • The Flyers have given up 76 goals in total (2.7 per game), the 10th-fewest allowed in the league.
  • So far this season, the Flyers have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 16.4 hits and 18.5 blocked shots per game.

Capitals vs. Flyers game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, December 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBCS-PH, MNMT, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

