John Carlson and the Washington Capitals will be in action on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Philadelphia Flyers. There are prop bets for Carlson available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

John Carlson vs. Flyers Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

NBCS-PH, MNMT, and ESPN+

0.5 points (Over odds: -105)

0.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +130)

Carlson Season Stats Insights

In 25 games this season, Carlson has a plus-minus rating of +1, while averaging 25:35 on the ice per game.

Carlson has scored a goal in one of 25 games this year.

In 12 of 25 games this year, Carlson has registered a point, and three of those games included multiple points.

In 11 of 25 games this season, Carlson has registered an assist, and in three of those matches recorded two or more.

Carlson's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 51.2% that he goes over.

The implied probability of Carlson going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 43.5%.

Carlson Stats vs. the Flyers

The Flyers have conceded 76 goals in total (2.7 per game), the 10th-fewest allowed in the league.

The team has the league's 12th-ranked goal differential (+7).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Philadelphia 25 Games 2 15 Points 2 1 Goals 0 14 Assists 2

