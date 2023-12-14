Thursday's game that pits the Duquesne Dukes (5-3) against the Longwood Lancers (2-6) at UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse should be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 79-61 in favor of Duquesne, who is heavily favored by our model. Tipoff is at 11:00 AM ET on December 14.

The Lancers enter this matchup following an 85-49 loss to Stony Brook on Monday.

Longwood vs. Duquesne Game Info

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET

Where: UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Longwood vs. Duquesne Score Prediction

Prediction: Duquesne 79, Longwood 61

Other Big South Predictions

Longwood Schedule Analysis

Against the Ohio Bobcats on November 29, the Lancers captured their signature win of the season, a 75-72 road victory.

When facing Quadrant 2 teams, Longwood is 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 16th-most defeats.

Longwood Leaders

Anne-Hamilton Leroy: 9.8 PTS, 1.6 STL, 37.8 FG%, 15.4 3PT% (2-for-13)

9.8 PTS, 1.6 STL, 37.8 FG%, 15.4 3PT% (2-for-13) Malea Brown: 8.3 PTS, 2.0 STL, 37.7 FG%, 31.0 3PT% (9-for-29)

8.3 PTS, 2.0 STL, 37.7 FG%, 31.0 3PT% (9-for-29) Janay Turner: 10.9 PTS, 1.4 STL, 35.2 FG%, 35.5 3PT% (11-for-31)

10.9 PTS, 1.4 STL, 35.2 FG%, 35.5 3PT% (11-for-31) Adriana Shipp: 8.9 PTS, 32.5 FG%, 26.9 3PT% (7-for-26)

8.9 PTS, 32.5 FG%, 26.9 3PT% (7-for-26) Laney Bone: 4.5 PTS, 1.5 STL, 29.4 FG%

Longwood Performance Insights

The Lancers put up 61.8 points per game (249th in college basketball) while giving up 80.9 per contest (346th in college basketball). They have a -153 scoring differential and have been outscored by 19.1 points per game.

