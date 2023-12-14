MEAC Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Thursday, December 14
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 12:22 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEAC teams will take the court in two games on Thursday's college basketball slate. That includes the Delaware State Hornets playing the Baylor Bears at Ferrell Center.
MEAC Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Delaware State Hornets at Baylor Bears
|12:00 PM ET, Thursday, December 14
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|North Carolina Central Eagles at UNC Greensboro Spartans
|7:00 PM ET, Thursday, December 14
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
