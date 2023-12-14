When the Washington Capitals square off against the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, will T.J. Oshie score a goal? Below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.

Will T.J. Oshie score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +380 (Bet $10 to win $38.00 if he scores a goal)

Oshie stats and insights

  • Oshie has scored in one of 19 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
  • This is his first game of the season versus the Flyers.
  • Oshie has no points on the power play.
  • Oshie averages 1.9 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 2.8%.

Flyers defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Flyers have been one of the stingiest units in the league, allowing 76 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks 10th.
  • So far this season, the Flyers have shut out opponents twice while averaging 16.4 hits and 18.5 blocked shots per game.

Oshie recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/10/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 15:05 Away W 4-2
12/9/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 16:44 Home W 4-0
11/24/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 6:45 Home L 5-0
11/22/2023 Sabres 1 1 0 17:51 Home W 4-3 OT
11/18/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 13:50 Home W 4-3
11/14/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 16:11 Home W 3-0
11/11/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 14:25 Away W 4-1
11/10/2023 Devils 0 0 0 15:47 Away W 4-2
11/8/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 19:28 Home L 4-3 OT
11/4/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 15:24 Home W 2-1

Capitals vs. Flyers game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, December 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBCS-PH, MNMT, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

