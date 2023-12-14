Will T.J. Oshie Score a Goal Against the Flyers on December 14?
When the Washington Capitals square off against the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, will T.J. Oshie score a goal? Below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.
Will T.J. Oshie score a goal against the Flyers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +380 (Bet $10 to win $38.00 if he scores a goal)
Oshie stats and insights
- Oshie has scored in one of 19 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- This is his first game of the season versus the Flyers.
- Oshie has no points on the power play.
- Oshie averages 1.9 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 2.8%.
Flyers defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Flyers have been one of the stingiest units in the league, allowing 76 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks 10th.
- So far this season, the Flyers have shut out opponents twice while averaging 16.4 hits and 18.5 blocked shots per game.
Oshie recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/10/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|15:05
|Away
|W 4-2
|12/9/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|16:44
|Home
|W 4-0
|11/24/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|6:45
|Home
|L 5-0
|11/22/2023
|Sabres
|1
|1
|0
|17:51
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|11/18/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|13:50
|Home
|W 4-3
|11/14/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|16:11
|Home
|W 3-0
|11/11/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|14:25
|Away
|W 4-1
|11/10/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|15:47
|Away
|W 4-2
|11/8/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|19:28
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|11/4/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|15:24
|Home
|W 2-1
Capitals vs. Flyers game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 14, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH, MNMT, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
