Tom Wilson will be on the ice when the Washington Capitals and Philadelphia Flyers meet on Thursday at Wells Fargo Center, starting at 7:00 PM ET. Looking to bet on Wilson's props? Here is some information to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Tom Wilson vs. Flyers Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH, MNMT, and ESPN+

NBCS-PH, MNMT, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -110)

0.5 points (Over odds: -110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +220)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Wilson Season Stats Insights

In 25 games this season, Wilson has averaged 18:13 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -4.

Wilson has netted a goal in a game seven times this year in 25 games played, including multiple goals once.

Wilson has a point in 12 of 25 games this year, with multiple points in two of them.

In five of 25 games this year, Wilson has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Wilson has an implied probability of 52.4% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Wilson going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 31.2%.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Wilson Stats vs. the Flyers

The Flyers have given up 76 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks 10th in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team has the league's 12th-ranked goal differential (+7).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Philadelphia 25 Games 2 15 Points 0 9 Goals 0 6 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.