Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Bedford Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 7:36 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
In Bedford, Virginia, there are attractive high school basketball matchups on the docket today. Info on how to stream them is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Bedford, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Liberty High School at Jefferson Forest High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Forest, VA
- Conference: Seminole
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.