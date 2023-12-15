Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Chesterfield Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Rally behind your favorite local high school basketball team in Chesterfield, Virginia today by tuning in and seeing every play. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Chesterfield, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Thomas Dale High School at Grassfield High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Chesapeake, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
James River High School at Huguenot High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Richmond, VA
- Conference: Dominion
- How to Stream: Watch Here
