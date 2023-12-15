Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Danville Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 7:36 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
In Danville, Virginia, there are attractive high school basketball matchups on the schedule today. The inside scoop on how to watch them is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Danville, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Oak Level Baptist Academy at Westover Christian Academy
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Danville, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
George Washington High School at Martinsville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Martinsville, VA
- Conference: Piedmont
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.