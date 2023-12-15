Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Fauquier Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 7:35 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
High school basketball competition in Fauquier, Virginia is happening today, and information on these games is available here, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Fauquier, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Fauquier High School at Meridian High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Falls Church, VA
- Conference: Northwestern
- How to Stream: Watch Here
